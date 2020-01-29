The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, is asking Parliament to summon the Health Minister over the deadly Coronavirus.

He wants the Minister to brief the house on the situation in the country and the state of preparedness.

“We may want to in the course of this meeting invite the Health Minister to apprise us of what he is doing to avoid the occurrence of the Coronavirus in our country.”

He made this call during the opening of the 4th session of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic yesterday, Tuesday.

The deadly virus since its outbreak has claimed over 100 lives in China with a suspected case recorded in Ivory Coast.

Background

The Ministry of Health announced that all passengers from China who come to Ghana will undergo enhanced screening and surveillance to prevent the spread of the new Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health subsequently designated the Ridge Hospital and the Tema General Hospital as centers to manage possible cases of coronavirus in the country.

It said the move is part of Ghana’s plans to prevent and control any case that may be detected in the country and ultimately protect the Ghanaian population.

The virus, known also as 2019-nCoV, is said to be a new strain of coronavirus that has not previously been identified in humans.

As of 27th January 2020, the total number of confirmed cases amounted to 4,515.