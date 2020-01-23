The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani has urged the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to release money to contractors working on its Dormaa and Main Campuses to enable them to complete ongoing projects.

This is because the University has targeted a 40% increase in admissions by September of this year and will, therefore, need more space to accommodate the students.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Harrison Kwame Dapaah after inspecting projects ongoing at the Dormaa Campus spoke to Citi News.

“In terms of GETFund, our appeal is that some of our contractors have indicated to us that some of their certificates have been honoured and others have not been honoured. Our appeal is that if they could honour those certificates to them for them to complete the projects that we have, that will be very good for us as a university because we’re a very young university and we believe that when we have those facilities, they’re going to help us,” he said.

Contractors plead with gov’t for payment

February 2019 saw some contractors who worked on projects for the GETFund appealing to the government to pay them their monies which have been in arrears for years.

According to them, their businesses were grinding to a halt due to the indebtedness of the government to them.

The government commenced payment in January 2019 after the group threatened to embark on a demonstration the previous year.

605 of them were settled, and the government gave the rest assurances that they would be paid in two weeks.

But the promise was not redeemed, leading to the appeal to the government in February.