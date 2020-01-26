The Upper East Regional Minister, Ms Tangoba Abayage has picked nominations forms to contest the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries in the Navrongo Central constituency.

Ms Abayage’s decision to fiercely contest incumbent Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda has not come as a surprise to many party members in the constituency.

Speaking to Journalists at a press soiree in Bolgatanga on Friday, Ms Abayage did not give reasons for her parliamentary bid except to say, she has picked up forms to contest the primaries.

“Earlier on Friday, I paid GHC2,000 in Bank draft in the name of the New Patriotic Party to contest in the parliamentary primaries for the Navrongo Central constituency”.

Ms Abayage’s pronouncement brings to an end earlier speculation of her intent to contest the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP.

Political commentators describe the face-off between Ms Abayage and Mr Adda as a blisteringly one which could have repercussions on the parliamentary fortunes of the party in the area.

They opined that the reassignment of former Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, Ms Tangoba Abayage to the position of Upper East Regional Minister was to enable her race for Ghana’s Parliament.

On the other hand, Deputy Upper East Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Zebilla constituency, Frank Fuseine Adongo will also face off stiff competition from Dr John Kingsley Krugu, former Deputy National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party.

Dr Krugu on Saturday, January 25, picked forms to contest incumbent MP, Frank Adongo in the party’s parliamentary primaries in the Zebilla constituency.

He holds a PhD in Public Health and is the founder of Youth Harvest Foundation Ghana, an NGO.

Dr Kurugu served as the first General Secretary of TESCON in 1999 and subsequently became president of TESCON in 2000.

He was appointed Deputy National Organizer of the NPP in 2010.

As at the time of filing this report, no aspirant had picked forms to contest Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, who doubles as the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Tempane constituency, Lawyer Joseph Dindiok Kpemka.

NPP Parliamentary Party scheduled for April 25, 2020

The New Patriotic Party has slated April 25, 2020 to elect the remainder of its Parliamentary candidates.

It will also be holding its Presidential Primaries on the same day. The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.