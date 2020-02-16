President Nana Akufo-Addo has commenced a 3-day working tour of the Volta and Oti regions.

The tour started on Sunday February 16, 2020 and will end on Tuesday, February, 2020.

This will be the second time this year that he is touring the two regions in recent times after an earlier one in November 2019.

The President’s visit will see him inspect on-going works on the Eastern corridor roads which have dominated media discussions.

In the Volta Region, the President will inspect on-going works and further use the opportunity to commission other projects.

A durbar will be held for him in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

He will also cut the sod for the construction of the regional office for the ministry of food and agriculture in the municipality.

Fix Volta Road campaign

In 2019, President Akufo-Addo’s visit was welcomed with a major protest by some residents over the terrible nature of their roads.

Major road projects such as the famous Eastern Corridor Road, the dualization of the Ho Major Roads and the Ho-Aflao roads were in deplorable conditions and were barely motorable.

A social media campaign with the hashtag #FixVoltaRoads got social media flooded with pictures and videos of some of the worst parts of the bad roads in the Region.

This was to mount pressure on the government to pay attention to the bad roads in there.

Work resumed on some of the roads ahead of that visit but stalled afterwards.