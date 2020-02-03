Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of encouragement and support to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping amidst the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

Buhari, said it is important to let China know that Nigeria is standing by them amidst the outbreak.

In a note published by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Sunday, Buhari said China has been “exceptionally supportive of Nigeria and Africa,” hence the support.

While commending China for its efforts to contain the spread of the virus, he said based on what it has seen China do concerning the outbreak, he is certain that the “nightmare” will pass soon.

The President also thanked Nigerians for “their hospitality towards Chinese nationals in our midst,” and not letting the coronavirus create any disturbance between them.

Read Buhari’s statement below:

President Buhari uses this opportunity to thank Nigerians for their hospitality towards the Chinese nationals in our midst, and for not letting the coronavirus outbreak create any disturbance or disrupt the peaceful coexistence between us and them.

President@MBuhari extends his good wishes to President Xi Jinping and citizens of the People’s Republic of China during this trying time.

China’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have been exemplary, as well as the country’s collaboration with international agencies and other countries on the matter.

President Buhari notes that China has been exceptionally supportive of Nigeria and Africa, and even more so in recent years; therefore, it is important to let China know that Nigeria and her citizens are also standing by them during this outbreak.

With all the efforts being put in, we know that it is only a matter of time before this nightmare passes.

He prays that God will comfort the Chinese and others who have already lost family members and loved ones to the disease.

Coronavirus

The deadly coronavirus which started from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province has affected more than 1,000 people in China with more than 100 confirmed dead.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency.

There have been several other reported cases in Europe and in the US.

No case has been reported in Africa yet as the few suspect cases turned out to be negative after further tests.

Nigeria, like Ghana, has not recorded any case.

The Health Ministries of both countries have issued notices urging the public to observe some preventive measures.