The Anyaa District Police Command in the Greater Accra Region has arrested a man for allegedly impregnating his own daughter.

Daniel Baah, 42, who is the suspect was arrested today, February 18, 2020, and has admitted to the offence.

Police records disclosed that the victim (name not given) who is now five-months pregnant is a class six pupil.

It is alleged that she was sexually abused multiple times by her father.

According to the girl, her mother travelled to their hometown about a year ago and was the only one with the father who allegedly abused her sexually every evening.

Her school authorities subsequently realised some changes in the victim’s body.

They later took her to the hospital where medical examinations showed that she was pregnant for five months.

Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge told the media that: “The Anyaa District Police is investigating a case of incest that was reported on 5th February where a 14-year-old girl has allegedly been impregnated by the biological father. The man went into hiding but with efforts of the school authorities and the good people of the Anyaa Community, the police were able to arrest the suspect.”

Meanwhile, police say the victim is present with the mother where she is being given the needed assistance