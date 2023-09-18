Police in the Ashanti region have commenced an investigation into the alleged rape and murder of an 18-year-old woman in Anwiankwanta.

According to residents, the 18-year-old apprentice was picked up by individuals in a vehicle who offered to drop her off at her home.

When she failed to return, concerned community members began searching for her, and tragically, her lifeless body was discovered in an uncompleted building just a few meters from her residence.

Eyewitnesses say she was partially unclothed, leading to suspicions that she may have been sexually assaulted before her death.

Law enforcement authorities were alerted, and a comprehensive inquiry has been launched to uncover the circumstances surrounding her untimely and mysterious death.

Frank Awuah, the assembly member for the Awiankwanta electoral area, in an interview with Citi News, said the police are still investigating, but urged anyone with information to come forward.

The woman’s death has sent shockwaves through the Anwiankwanta community, and residents are calling for justice.