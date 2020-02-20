President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that he will maintain Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the 2020 general elections if he is declared flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who is the only one to have picked up the presidential nomination forms in the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming primaries, made this known when he submitted his forms at the party’s headquarters in Accra today, Thursday, February 20, 2020.

He categorically stated that he has not changed the Vice-President as his running-mate for the 2020 general elections.

“Our party rules demand that you need to choose a vice-presidential nominee as soon as you are declared a flagbearer. This is not something we need to think so much about. As soon as I am declared as flagbearer, I am going with this same man. Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia is the same man I’m running with. Still maintained, not changed,” said President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has filed his nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential elections slated on April 25, 2019.

He is expected to contest unopposed.

The President after delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday moved to the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra to submit the forms.

He was welcomed by a cheerful crowd of supports clad in party colours.

His forms were received by the Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay with other national executives of the party present.

In line with the Party’s Constitution and subsequent Rules and Regulations for the upcoming primaries, the President, being the sole contestant, will be acclaimed as the party’s 2020 flagbearer at a National Congress to be held simultaneously across the country on April 25, 2020.