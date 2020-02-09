Shop owners occupying a two-storey building earmarked for demolition by the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly have vowed to resist any such move by the assembly. The structure which has developed deep cracks and in a deplorable state was constructed by the assembly some 25 years ago.

The assembly, however, says notice has been served the occupants of the imminent danger and therefore wants to demolish the building to pave way for the construction of a new one but the shop owners are proving adamant.