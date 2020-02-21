The police in the Volta Region have rescued 14 children comprising of 11 boys and 3 girls, all aged between 10 and 16 bound for a vegetable farm in Adjena, near Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

According to the police, the children were trafficked from Tatale in the Northern Region.

A statement from the police said the 14 children who were rescued on February 7, 2020, are being “kept in a temporary holding as Police collaborate with relevant stakeholders to reintegrate them” with their families.

However, their traffickers, Owusu Deveh, 42 and Ndonda Nakoja, 74, both believed to have been assisted by others who are being pursued by Police are standing trial at the Ho Circuit Court.

“Investigations show that the parents of the 14 trafficked children will be paid an amount of GHS2,000 for each child for each year that the child will work on the farm,” the statement noted.

Child trafficking is reportedly prevalent in lake-communities where the children are engaged mostly by fisherfolk as helps.

The kids are often denied the right to education among other fundamental human rights.

In January 2019, the Volta Regional Command then under the leadership of COP Francis Doku told the media that the Volta Region was recording a sharp decline in child trafficking due to strict vigilance.

The police in its statement “cautioned parents and the general public to desist from recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring, trading or receipt of persons, especially children within and across the national borders for exploitation, forced labour or any service prohibited by law. Any person found to engage in such activity shall be arrested and prosecuted.”

“The public is encouraged to call Toll-free numbers 191 and 18555 or mobile phone numbers 0244313823/0202180842 to volunteer information that can lead to the arrest of criminal elements within the Volta region,” the police statement added.