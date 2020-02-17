A member of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) eminent advisory committee, Rev. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong has cautioned against any form of aggression amid opposition to the EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register.

According to Rev. Opuni Frimpong, the use of the law courts will be a better option than resorting to violence.

The former General Secretary of the Christian Council in a Citi News interview said the threats of mayhem issued by some persons opposed to the new register must not be entertained.

“Party leaders must caution their members that, when we get to difficulty challenges, we will rather use the law but not bloodshed and violence. We must make sure moving into the future, we function within the law and even if we are right and the other party is wrong, let use the law.”

The EC is set to compile a new voters’ register for the next presidential and parliamentary for the 2020 general elections despite some criticism from observers.

This decision has been met with a lot of resistance from the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, and some other political parties.

A coalition of political parties known as the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register staged three different demonstrations against the EC to protest the compilation of the new register.

But the New Patriotic Party and some twelve other political parties have backed the EC.

The parties believe the EC has made a solid case for a new register in terms of cost, time and credibility.

Voters’ register: Gamey & Co ADR Centre offers to help resolve the impasse

The Gamey & Co Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre has offered to mediate between impasse between the EC and the aggrieved parties.

The centre in a statement warned that the matter, if not handled with care, “has the potential of disturbing the peace and security of the nation.”

It also said the matter requires that a professional mediation body intervenes to help resolve the matter hence the decision to offer its services in this regard.