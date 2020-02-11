The Ghana Health Service says it is working to ensure the safety of health workers in the country following the suspected murder of a community nurse, Ruth Eshun, at Ayuom in the Ashanti Region.

The Service in a statement on Monday said it is shocked by the incident and is currently liaising with the Ghana Police Service to ascertain the cause of her death and hold those responsible for the crime to book.

“The Ghana Health Service Management and Governing Council wish to express our deepest condolence to the husband, children and the entire bereaved family… The Service is relying on the expertise of the Ghana Police Service to unravel the cause of death and bring the perpetrators to face the full rigour of the law as we seek justice for the victim,” the Ghana Health Service said.

It added that it is liaising with the various regional coordinating councils to ensure that nurses and other health workers’ safety is guaranteed.

“The Ghana Health Service and the Council would like to assure our staff that the Service is taking steps including liaising with the various Regional Coordinating Council to prioritize the security and safety of all staff across the country.”

Nurses in the country have expressed concern following the death of Ms. Eshun

They believe that her killing reflects among other things the dangers and security challenges they face in their line of duty.

There are already calls from some quarters for the nurses to withdraw their services in protest of Ms. Eshun’s killing as the leadership of the Registered Nurses and Midwives is calling for speedy investigation and trial of persons who had a hand in her death.

“So it’s time for us to ensure that the needed justice is ensured and the perpetrators are found and brought to book. That is all that we are crying for. They [the police] are the people being mandated by the state to ensure that our safety is being cared for. And as such, they are the people that can unravel the mystery behind this death of our colleague. from the interactions that we’ve had with them, we are very positive they will make headway. What we plead with our members is that they should remain calm but be resolute to ensure that we all fight for justice for our colleague,” the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer for Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Thomas Asafo Agyei said.

Meanwhile, Police in the Ashanti Region say they are investigating the matter although they have a suspect currently in their custody over the crime.