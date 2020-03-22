The disinfection exercise to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana will be done in some 137 markets in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordination Council “is to coordinate and ensure compliance” with these plans, according to a statement from the Local Government Ministry.

This exercise is part of a plan to disinfect public spaces to control the spread of COVID-19 which had infected 21 people.

One person who tested positive to coronavirus died on Saturday bringing the active cases of the virus to 20.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, last Friday, said the decision to disinfect the market was arrived at in consultation with the market women.

Ahead of the disinfection exercise on Monday, the Minister visited some markets and assured that all districts in the country will be given 100 Veronica buckets and other hygiene essentials.

This is to ensure that market women adhere to the precautionary measures announced by the government.

The Minister in a separate statement said that the affected markets will be open to the public on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Following the announcement on Friday, the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) welcomed the decision.

It however urged the trading public to still go about their businesses while they still adhere to the precautionary measures in curbing the spread of the Coronavirus put out by the government.

“In as much as GUTA fully supports government and other arms of government in combating this pandemic in order to contain the spread in our dear country, we in GUTA feel that this exercise can be done while ensuring that traders can still be able to do some business while we still adhere to the precautionary measures put out by President Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Find the full list of affected markets here.