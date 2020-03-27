President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to address Ghanaians at 11 pm tonight [Friday, March 27, 2020] on the latest developments regarding the country’s fight against the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The address is expected to capture measures government has adopted to contain the spread of the virus which has so far claimed four lives and infected some 137 persons.

Earlier in the day, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, hinted that tonight’s address will also determine when the Finance Minister will be in Parliament to inform the House on his economic impact assessment of the pandemic in the country.

Following the upsurge in the coronavirus cases in Ghana, some professional bodies had mounted pressure on the government to lock down the country or part of it to curb the spread of the virus.

Although the government said it was considering all options on the table, it is currently unclear whether the President had finally succumbed to such pressure.

Lockdown?

President Nana Akufo-Addo in response to the calls said although a lockdown remains an option, extensive consultations will be made to ensure that any decision the government takes, will be in the right direction.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, Nana Akufo-Addo said the government will consider all factors before a lockdown is announced.

“People in Ghana are now talking about a lockdown. The majority of people who will be affected by the decisions of that nature are the working people of our country. The ordinary people of Ghana. They are the ones who will be affected and it is important for us to take into account the circumstances and conditions. When we lock down Accra, what are the consequences? A responsible government is required to look at all the implications before decisions are made. And that is the exercise we are currently engaged in and I am hoping that much sooner than later we will come to an agreement on what those measures are and the Ghanaian people will be informed,” the President said.