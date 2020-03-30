The General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) has urged its members to adhere strictly to the directives of the President in other to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

President Nana Addo during his fourth address to the nation on Friday, March 27, 2020, called on all commercial vehicles to reduce the number of passengers in order to observe appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols.

“Riders of motorbikes are not allowed to carry any additional person, and all intra-city passenger vehicles, such as trotros and taxis, must reduce the number of passengers in order to observe appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols,” he said.

The union said it will work with the authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of its members.

“In the light of the above, GTPCWU closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the country and the world at large, will work with the authorities to protect the safety and the welfare of the union’s membership.”

The Union further plead with the government to provide the workers with the needed equipment and logistics to facilitate their work.

“However, GTPCWU would like to plead with the government to continue to provide the workers with the necessary Personal Protect Equipment (PPE’s) and other logistics to facilitate their work and to prevent the spread of their ranks.”

the Union also called for the government’s subsidy to aid the transport sector in this time of crisis and also revive the dwindled ‘Ayalolo’ buses.

“While waiting for the government’s subsidy to aid the transport sector in this time of the crisis, we are also urging the government to focus and revive te dwindled ‘Ayalolo’ buses which were supposed to operate BRT system in Ghana.”

The Union further urged its members all its members across the country to observe the two weeks partial lockdown as announced by the President.

“Meanwhile, GTPCWU is using this opportunity to encourage all our members across the country to observe the two weeks partial lockdown as announced by the President and continue to be law-abiding whiles remaining calm at this period of our existence and livelihood”

