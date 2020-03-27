The Association of Health Service Administrators, Ghana (AHSAG) is the latest group to demand a partial lockdown in Ghana following the increasing number of reported COVID-19 cases in the country.

Aside from this, the association is asking the government to collectivize efforts and begin mass testing of the citizenry to check a further spread of the Coronavirus until a full lockdown is implemented.

While acknowledging the efforts of the government in tackling the disease, particularly the bold decision to close international borders and mandatorily quarantine all inbound international travellers, AHSAG in a statement called for: “An immediate partial lockdown of the country by banning all inter-regional travels across the country. This will slow down the movement of people across the country, localize the spread of the virus and facilitate the identification of ‘community spread cells’ for easy contact tracing. This measure will also help in averting the huge logistical requirements that may be needed in an eventual total lockdown.”

“The Association further recommends that there should be mass testing, after the partial lockdown, for all persons within communities and institutions that have recorded or have been exposed to cases. We, therefore, urge the government to procure more test kits in addition to the initial 50,000 test kits that are already being procured and the consignment that the country has received from Jack Ma.”

Ghana’s case count vs lockdown

As of Friday, March 27, 2020, the Ghana Health Service website dedicated to updating Ghanaians on COVID-19 projected the current coronavirus cases in Ghana at 137 on March 27.

Four deaths and two recoveries have also been recorded.

The rising cases of Coronavirus in the country have heightened calls for Ghana to declare a lockdown in order to stop the spread.

President Nana Akufo-Addo however in response to the calls said although a lockdown remains an option, extensive consultations will be made to ensure that any decision the government takes, will be in the right direction.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, Nana Akufo-Addo said the government will consider all factors before a lockdown is announced.

“People in Ghana are now talking about a lockdown. Majority of people who will be affected by decisions of that nature are the working people of our country. The ordinary people of Ghana. They are the ones who will be affected and it is important for us to take into account the circumstances and conditions. When we lock down Accra, what are the consequences? A responsible government is required to look at all the implications before decisions are made. And that is the exercise we are currently engaged in and I am hoping that much sooner than later we will come to an agreement on what those measures are and the Ghanaian people will be informed,” the President said.

Continue the fight

Meanwhile, the Association of Health Administrators Ghana has urged all its members “to continue to attend to duty for the proper organization and management of health resources in the fight against the pandemic and to ensure continuous and efficient functioning of all health facilities across the country in these difficult times.”