The Ministry of Health has asked all nurses and midwives currently undergoing National Service to remain at post until the end of their service.

Though the National Service Secretariat (NSS) earlier directed all Service Personnel to take a mandatory paid leave, the Ministry in a statement said nurses and midwives were exempt because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Service Scheme would like to inform its stakeholders that in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, the service of nurses, midwives and other frontline healthcare workers are very critical and essential.”

“The Ministry of Health is, therefore, requesting that all Nurses and Midwives currently undergoing national service should remain at post until the end of their service.

In addition, all nurses and midwives who are due to commence the 2020/2021 national service “should report to the various posting centres to commence their service as required.”

In addition to these measures, the Ministry is also “seeking financial clearance to engage the 2017-2018 graduate nurses and midwives.”