Some six persons suspected to be foreigners who allegedly entered Ghana illegally through the Aflao border are currently undergoing preliminary screening at the Ho teaching Hospital in the Volta Region.

According to Citi News’ Volta Regional Correspondent, Benjamin Aklama, the six joined a public transport this dawn around 4:00 am but were turned in to the Police at a barrier close to Ho by the driver who suspected they were foreigners.

The Police then escorted the vehicle and its occupants to the Ho Teaching Hospital where they are currently undergoing screening.

Public Relations Officer for the Ho Teaching Hospital, Amos Dzah, in a Citi News interview said further decisions will be taken on the six pursuant to their COVID-19 test results.

“As a facility, we need to do what we have to do. We cannot just let them go. Once they have been brought into a facility, we need to test them and ensure that they do not come in with any foreign material given the COVID-19 we are all battling against…My understanding is that they are coming from outside the country and once they are coming from outside the country it means they have breached the security procedures.”

“After the samples are taken, I think the Chief Executive will be the person to speak on whether we will keep them here or we will have them kept elsewhere…When the results are confirmed then we hand them over to security to take care of that situation. They are six. Within an hour or so we should be done with the tests.”

More illegal immigrants busted after closure of borders – GIS

The Ghana Immigration Service had complained that despite the closure of Ghana’s borders to combat coronavirus in Ghana, foreigners still attempt to enter the country illegally.

Addressing the press in Accra on Sunday, the Deputy Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Laud Ofori Afrifa, stated that three Nigerians were picked up last Sunday dawn adding that they have been quarantined on a mandatory basis.

“The borders remain closed as directed by the President. Subsequently, there are still attempts by people to enter the country all around especially on the Eastern border around Togo. Many people have been turned back but they still try to come in. On Sunday dawn, three Nigerians and a Ghanaian were intercepted having entered through various unapproved routes on the Aflao-border stretch. They have been arrested and the driver has also been arrested and they are going into mandatory quarantine and a decision will be taken,” he said.

10 ‘arrested’ Guineans test positive for COVID-19 in Tamale

On Sunday, 10 Guineans who also were picked up by security officials for coming into Ghana from Burkina Faso tested positive for Coronavirus.

After their arrest, they were put under quarantine in Tamale where they were all confirmed to be COVID-19 positive after testing.

“Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region,” the government said.

They “travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked following intelligence report,” the government further clarified.