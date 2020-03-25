The novel coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana have risen to 68.

This follows 15 new cases confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Wednesday morning.

12 of the new cases were from the travellers who were put under mandatory quarantine and subjected to mandatory testing.

Ghana has recorded 41 cases in the last two days.

But most of these case have been attributed to mandatory testing for the persons in quarantine.

Overall, 30 of the 68 cases have been reported in the general population with the remaining 38 cases among persons currently under mandatory quarantine.

As of 24th March 2020, persons put under mandatory quarantine were 1,030. Samples from 863 of them were tested and 38 confirmed positive.

According to the Ghana Health Service, a majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries.

Seven are of other nationalities namely: Norway, Lebanon, China and UK.

“In respect of contact tracing, a total of 829 contacts have been identified and are being tracked. Total of 826 contacts have been enlisted and being tracked. Nineteen people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up,” the statement added.