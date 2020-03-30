The Upper West Region will be undergoing a mass spraying exercise of all the 11 Municipal and District Assemblies on Wednesday, 1st April 2020.

A press release signed by the Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, stated that the “exercise has been put together as part of the government’s effort to manage the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the region.”

He reassured the public’s health safety as “the chemicals used for the spraying exercise are not harmful to humans and therefore no cause for fear of negative effects.”

“A team of sprayers will be conducting the exercise in the region and during the period, the market will be locked-down to prevent all obstructions during the exercise,” the statement added.

He further called on “all traders in the markets in the region to cooperate and comply with the ban on activities in the markets in the region on Wednesday 1st April 2020.”

Therefore, all markets and trading activities will be banned on the day for the disinfection exercise hence called on traders to comply for a peaceful exercise, the statement

Similar exercises have been carried in other regions as a measure to curb the spread of the virus.

This exercise began in the Greater Accra Region with 13 markets closed down to ensure successful disinfection of the exercise on 23 March 2020.

Also, the Ashanti region followed with a disinfection exercise on 27 March 2020.

Upper West records first case, three others tested negative

The Upper West on 27 March 2020 recorded its first case of COVID-19 patient who is a 42-year-old Ghanaian who visited the UK, Spain and returned to Ghana through Egypt.

The Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih who had addressed the media on the case added that the patient travelled from Accra to Wa via public transport before he started showing symptoms.

However, according to the Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Osei Kuffuor Afreh three persons suspected of the COVID-19 virus in the region have been tested negative.

The three had travelled into the region from worse hit countries and reported to health facilities with suspected signs of the virus.

Below is the full press statement:

Disinfection of markets in the Upper West Region

This is to officially notify the general public and the good people of the Upper West Region that under the nationwide Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development’s Disinfection Programme against COVID 19, a mass spraying exercise of markets shall be conducted in all the eleven (11) Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper West Region on Wednesday 1st April 2020.

2. The exercise has been put together as part of the government’s effort to manage the spread of the

deadly coronavirus in the region.

3. A team of sprayers will be conducting the exercise in the region and during the period, the

market will be locked-down to prevent all obstructions during the exercise.

4. I wish to take this opportunity to passionately appeal to all traders in the markets in the region

to cooperate and comply with the ban on activities in the markets in the region on Wednesday 1st

April, 2020.

5. I also wish to assure the general public that the chemicals used for the spraying exercise are

not harmful to humans and therefore no cause for fear of negative effects.

6. For emphasis, the general public must note that markets will not operate on Wednesday 1st

April, 2020 in the Upper West Region.

7. I wish to count on all and sundry to cooperate to ensure a successful exercise to achieve the

desired impact.

8. Thank you.

SIGNED

HON. DR. HAFIZ BIN SALIH

REGIONAL MINISTER