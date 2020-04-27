The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Ghana Oil Palm Development Company have presented a cheque of GHS 20,000 to the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council to support the fight against COVID-19.

The AGI also donated tissues, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, nose masks, temperature guns, food items and other essentials to the Regional Coordinating Council for onward distribution.

Presenting the items to the Regional Coordinating Council in Koforidua, the Chairman of AGI in the Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions, Dela Gadzanku, said the association will continue to support the fight in any way they can to end the pandemic.

” As the private sector, we are one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus… but despite the fact that we are having all these challenges is no excuse not to help or assist our brothers and sisters who might also be in need.”

“So following an appeal to some of our partners and members the Ghana Oil Palm Development Company, B- Foster Bakery we have been able to put together something to support the Regional Coordinating Council, the Ghana Health Service and other important stakeholders,” he added

On his part, the Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, who was delighted by the gesture appealed to other associations to assist in any way they can.

“Churches are supporting, politicians are also doing the same so it’s very important we all come together to help our president in this fight against COVID-19.”