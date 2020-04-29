Dealers and makers of artefacts at the Accra Arts Centre have appealed to the government to include them in the stimulus package designed for small enterprises due to the impact of Coronavirus on business.

According to them, their businesses have been badly hit since the closure of Ghana’s borders due to the absence of their main target market; foreigners.

Speaking to Citi News’ Vivian Kai Lokko, some of the artists said getting a piece of the government’s GHS600 million allocation will be the only way of keeping their businesses afloat.

“There have been no customers since the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent lock. But we are always here because this is where we belong. Government has announced a stimulus package. They should give us some of the money so that when our businesses go down, we can use it to support ourselves. Because of our numbers, we need about one billion dollars,” one of them said.

Another artist said: “For two months now, I have not seen any customer here so governemnt should come and support us”.

“What we want is that the government should take a cue from other countries so that they can give us a stimulus package. I hear there is a GHS600 million package but it is too small,” another noted.