The Acting Public Relations Officer, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Misbao Mohammed has bemoaned the adverse impact of the ban on public gatherings on the hospital’s blood mobilisation exercises.

Management of the facility says the blood bank relies on a family replacement to stock the bank as they are unable to organise mass exercises for the public to donate blood.

“Currently, what we do is that when you bring a patient which requires blood transfusion even though we will get the blood for you, we will request that the number of times that we will transfuse blood will be replaced by friends and family.”

The Acting Public Relations Officer, says in finding a solution, the hospital is “currently liaising with the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly and Regional Coordinating council to allow some interested youth groups who want to save life to be allowed into the hospital.”

We’ve run out of blood due to COVID-19 – KATH

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has also raised its voice about adversely affected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities say they are unable to organize mass donation exercises which have been the main source of blood supply.

Speaking to Citi News‘ Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Edward Marfo, the Head of Transfusion Medicine at the hospital, Dr. Shirley Owusu-Ofori said the global pandemic has negatively affected blood supply worldwide.

She says their blood bank used to rely on blood donations from churches, schools and other groups but since there is a ban on public gatherings, such groups are unable to support in the form of mass donations.

Ghana records 26 new COVID-19 cases; total count now 313

Ghana’s total case count for COVID-19 has increased to 313. This follows the confirmation of 26 new positive cases in the Ashanti, Greater Accra and Central Regions.

The confirmation comes after more contacts of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 were traced and their samples tested.