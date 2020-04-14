Students at the Central University can expect to return to a disinfected campus when academic work resumes thanks to an initiative by Ghana’s fastest-growing television station, Citi TV and waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Both companies are fumigation campuses of selected Universities in the Greater Accra region.

The University is the fourth beneficiary institution of the Corporate Social Responsibility of both companies since the initiative started last weekend.

Today’s exercise saw lecture theatres, and a vast expanse of the campus of the Central University disinfected.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the fumigation exercise, the General Administrator of the Central University, Peter Karbo expressed gratitude to Citi TV and Zoomlion for the gesture, adding that it came at the right time.

“I want to say on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bill Puplampu, Central University, the entire university family and the management team that we are very grateful for this gesture. It is a privilege, even though we do fumigate our compound, lecture halls and hostels, I believe this exercise will go a long way to help in these times because we are not in good times and I believe this has come at the right time and we are so very grateful.”

Meanwhile, the Coordinator for the Citi TV/Zoomlion Voluntary Disinfection Exercise, Lola Asiseh Ashitey speaking to Citi News indicated that the exercise has been successful in all the places they have visited.

“Just like we have done for all the other universities, today we have done our fourth university which is the Central University. We are doing the entire compound and all the lecture halls. We are excited about everything that is happening about this particular exercise. We see people very happy and receptive to our initiative and we feel happy to have done something like this.”

The exercise seeks to keep the campuses safe and clean for use when academic work resumes.

Schools are on forced break as part of government’s measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other universities disinfected

Other universities that have enjoyed the collaborative initiative of Citi TV and Zoomlion include the University of Ghana (UG), the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), and the Accra Technical University.

The fumigation exercise started on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the campuses of the UG and UPSA.

The team visited the campus of the Accra Technical University yesterday [Monday, April 13, 2020] and had a successful fumigation exercise.

The Pentecost University College is earmarked for the next fumigation exercise.