Ghana’s fastest-growing television station, Citi TV and waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana limited today, Thusday disinfected the campuses of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, the Ghana Technology University College, the University of Health and Allied Sciences, the University of Education Winneba, among others.

Today’s fumigation comes on the back of similar exercises in some public and private universities including the University of Ghana, Central University and the University of Professional Studies.

Coordinator for the Citi TV and Zoomlion voluntary disinfection exercise, Lola Asiseh Ashitey, speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the exercise indicated that the disinfection is to ensure that when students return from the forced break, their campuses will be safe for learning.

“We are at Ghana Technology University College and it is also happening at Winneba University College and it is also happening simultaneously at the Tarkwa School of Mines, in the Volta Region at the University of Health and Allied Sciences. We are doing GIJ and we will also be doing the Ghana Telecom University. We have already mentioned that we will stop at nothing to make sure that surfaces in all public universities are made clean and conducive for students so that when this thing also ends students can come to school and feel free and save to learn.”

“Zoomlion Ghana Limited is embarking on CSR activities not only for the public universities but this particular one is a partnership between Citi TV and Zoomlion and that is mainly focused on the universities, that is taking care of 12 public universities and few selected private universities,” she added.

Physical and maintenance officer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Inusah Yakubu, expressed gratitude to the management of Citi TV and Zoomlion for the exercise.

“It is a very laudable idea that our Vice-Chancellor in collaboration with Zoomlion and Citi TV are undertaking this exercise and I will say it is a very good initiative. Initially, when this issue came up management decided to take up the action by providing hand sanitizers in all the lecture halls and veronica buckets at vantage points. So going forward by the time students will come, I believe we would have put all the measures in place so that they will be safe to learn.”

Management and students of the University of Health and Allied Sciences can now heave a sigh of relief as the Zoomlion and Citi TV team disinfected their campus in the wake of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic which is wreaking havoc on many countries of the world.

The exercises are intended to kill any disease-causing pathogens that may be present in the University environment.

The Volta Regional Vector Control Officer for Zoomlion, Isaac Ablometi told Citi News the School Environment will be safe for human activity after the disinfection exercise.

“We are doing this exercise against pathogens, I mean micro-organisms that we cannot see with the naked eye and against possible viruses that may find their way to this environment.”

Director for works and physical development at the University of Health and Sciences, Dr. William Dzidoga was full of gratitude for the exercise.