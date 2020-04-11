Contact tracing is set to begin in the Kpong Township from Sunday, April 12, after the increase of novel Coronavirus cases in the Lower Manya Krobo district.

Seven more persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease in the region raising the count to 23.

These persons are under quarantine at an AFCON Company camp at Kpong but some of the staff had visited the township before the virus was detected in them.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests the Camp staff paid night-time visits to some persons within the Kpong Township before the lockdown on Camp B. Such persons shall be traced within the Kpong Township starting tomorrow with the help of the Assemblyman for the area,” a statement from the Eastern Regional Health Directorate said.

More than 240 people had been quarantined in the Lower Manya Krobo district at the camp known as AFCON Camp B.

The infected persons there are made up of 22 Indians and one Ghanaian.

According to the Eastern Regional Health Directorate, there is no report of infection outside the quarantine camp.

There is a Camp A at Afienya in the Greater Accra Region and Camp C at Aperguso in the Eastern Region.

Camp A has about 245 staff and Camp C about 36 staff.

New restrictions in Lower Manya Krobo

The recent cases in the Lower Manya Krobo district has led the Municipal Assembly to impose some restrictions on its residents and increase police presence in the municipality.

Security checkpoints will be mounted at all entry points to the municipality.

The mode of business in some markets has also changed.

In a statement, the assembly, for example, said only persons in the food value chain will be allowed at the Agormanya market.

Ghana’s official case count has increased to 408, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The country has also recorded eight deaths and four recoveries.