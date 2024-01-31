Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has accused President Akufo-Addo of deliberately ignoring development projects in districts where the NDC enjoys majority voter support.

Pointing to President Akufo Addo’s statements during the Mepe visit after the Akosombo Dam spillage and recent comments during a courtesy call from Ekumfi chiefs, the former President asserted that these instances reflect the divisive nature of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During his ongoing two-day tour of the Eastern Region, the NDC flagbearer emphasized that an NDC government, under his leadership, would uphold an inclusive approach, ensuring an equitable distribution of development across the entire country.

Reflecting on his previous term, Mahama noted that the road construction from Odumase to Kpong, initiated during his tenure, now faces challenges.

He attributed this to what he perceives as the Akufo-Addo administration’s focus on supporting only the delegates of their party in matters of national development.

“I’m not surprised. When it comes to elections, we know where Krobo is. That’s why for the past eight years, the roads have not been developed. But as for the NDC, we don’t discriminate, whether you vote for us or not, we’ll ensure that every constituency enjoys the national development.”

