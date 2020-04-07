President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended well wishes to British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson as the latter is reported to be receiving treatment at the St Thomas’ hospital’s intensive care unit due to COVID-19.

The President said he wishes Mr. Johnson a speedy recovery “and God’s blessings.”

In a tweet on Monday, Akufo-Addo said the government’s prayers are with him.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care around 7 pm on Monday night after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, with overall charge of the government handed to Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary.

Sources said the 55-year-old was moved to intensive care unit at St Thomas’ hospital, London as a precautionary measure, just in case he needed ventilation.

Reports said he remained conscious as of Monday night.

The news has raised anxiety amongst many since it suggests that the patient needs to be put on a mechanical ventilator aid breathing.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who met and engaged with Mr. Johnson in January on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit tweeted: “Wishing British Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson, a speedy recovery and God’s blessings. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the British people at this critical time,” Akufo-Addo tweeted.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s COVID-19 status was announced on March 27, 2020.