Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 566.

This comes after the Ghana Health Service confirmed 158 new cases.

An update by the Ghana Health Service showed that new cases were also reported in the Western and Volta regions, which now become the ninth and tenth regions respectively to confirm cases of COVID-19.

Health authorities attribute the increasing number of cases to the ongoing enhanced surveillance exercise.

“As of 11 April 2020, 23:00 hrs, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested, with 566 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 566 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died,” the Ghana Health Service indicated on its website.

The website further indicated that, “Of the 566 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 292 were reported from the routine surveillance, 159 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.”

Based on the data presented, there are currently more males infected with Coronavirus than females.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra – 452

Ashanti – 49

Eastern – 32

Northern – 10

Volta – 9

Upper West – 7

Upper East – 4

North East – 1

Western – 1

Central – 1

–

