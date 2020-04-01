The Immigration Service is appealing to property owners and landlords to provide useful information on Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians renting their properties who travelled into the country between 3rd and 23rd March, 2020.

It said it needs the information to help in the process of contact tracing together with the Ghana Health Service to fight COVID-19 in the country.

“This is to enable the GIS to effectively and efficiently identify such individuals through contact tracing for the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to assess and manage them. The GIS can be reached through phone numbers: 0291502110, 0291502169, 0291502257 and 0291502253,” the GIS said in a statement.

The Immigration Service warned that property owners and landlords who fail to assist in this regard and are found out will be severely sanctioned.

It suggested that property owners who fail to cooperate in the exercise will be impeding the work of the team tracing contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients.

“Failure to adhere to this directive and found culpable will attract severe sanctions in accordance with the laws of the country. The GIS wishes to assure the general public that it will continue to take initiatives aimed at enforcing directives by relevant authorities to combat the deadly virus,” it said.

The Immigration Service is part of the security agencies deployed to assist health officials on the frontline to fight COVID-19 in Ghana.

2,000 personnel involved in contact tracing

2,000 personnel of the Immigration Service have been deployed to assist in contact tracing.

A total of 3,500 officers have been deployed for the COVID-19 operation in the country.

1,100 others have been added to beef up the personnel strength at the borders while 400 other personnel are joining the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service to enforce law and order in the country.