Markets in the Volta Region will be disinfected on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The exercise is expected to cover some 75 markets in 18 Municipal/District Assemblies in the region.

This comes on the back of similar ones conducted in the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti Region, Upper West Region, North East Region, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regions.

The exercise forms part of measures to disinfect public spaces to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ahead of the exercise, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) in a statement said markets, shops adjacent markets and lorry parks within the region will be closed down and urged traders to comply with the directive.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the exercise will simultaneously take place in the major markets in all the eighteen (18) Municipal and District Assemblies in the region. In addition, all the lorry parks and shops, stores, restaurants, chop bars and all businesses that operate adjacent or close to the various markets will be affected and therefore will all remain closed on Saturday, 4th April 2020, from 5:00 am to 2:00 pm.”

“For the purposes of clarity, we attach herewith the list of the affected markets and areas for the traders and other service providers who operate at these places to be notified and educated so that they comply with the directive to close their shops and stay away from them during the period the exercise will take place” the statement added.

The statement, signed by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, added that all “Hon. Municipal/District Chief Executives are hereby directed to engage with the market Queens and traders as well as other service providers of the affected markets to solicit their full support and co-operation.”

The statement further indicated that the exercise will be carried out by personnel from Zoomlion and assisted by sprayers from the Municipal/District Assemblies.

Adding that there will be the presence of personnel from the security agencies to ensure compliance with the directive.

The Ministry of Local Government commenced the nationwide disinfection of markets in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, March 23, 2020, where about 137 markets were disinfected.

