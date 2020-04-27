The Nima market is expected to be reopened tomorrow, Tuesday, for trading activities after it was closed on Friday, April 24, 2020, due to the disregard for social distancing by the traders.

The closure of the market last Friday by the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly did not go down well with the traders who besieged the assembly’s head office at Kawukudi to protest the decision.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Assembly, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sanni Adams in a Citi News interview disclosed that the assembly will from tomorrow be operating a shift system for the traders.

“Nima markets are going to open tomorrow and we will hold a meeting with the traders this evening on how to obey social distancing. The queens of the market, traders, and stakeholders will all be there. I toured the market on Saturday with some of the women who were there and educated them on the wearing of the nose mask which is mandatory and I told them we are going to run a shift,” she said,

Closure of markets over non-adherence to social distancing protocol

A lot of markets in the country have been closed down by their respective assemblies due to non-adherence of social distances by either traders or buyers.

Some markets have also adopted the shift system to reduce the number of persons in the markets at a particular all in the bid to stop the spread of the outbreak in the country.

The Kumasi Central Market was closed from Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly in closing the markets said: “traders of the Kumasi Central Market are blatantly disregarding the World Health Organizations’s social distancing protocol in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Kasoa Old and New markets, Dodowa markets, CMB markets just to mention a few were all closed for same reason.

