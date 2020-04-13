Police disrupted a birthday party at West Legon on Sunday evening after a tip-off.

The party, which was held to mark one the reveller’s birthday, was held amid the Coronavirus-induced partial lockdown of Accra.

The birthday celebrant and one of the hosts of the party were subsequently arrested.

The two persons were held for being in possession of a weapon suspected to be unauthorised.

Police are currently awaiting documentation on the weapons as part of investigations.

Police said there were about 15 revellers at the party when they arrived at the scene.

Speaking to Citi News, the Commanding Officer for the Accra Regional Joint COVID-19 Operating Centre, Chief Superintendent Raymond Adofiam said police had received reports of a number of parties in town in defiance of the lockdown and ban on public gatherings.

“Upon a follow-up, we chanced on this particular one and it happened to be true so they were arrested. They are currently being investigated by the Kwabenya Police,” he said.

Aside from the restrictions on movement, there was already an existing ban on gatherings.

Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema were put under a partial lockdown to curb the spread of the Coronavirus which has so far infected 566 persons and lead to the death of eight others.

Over the weekend, Police at Obuasi picked up 49 persons, including a groom and his bride, for flouting the ban on social gathering protocols.

There have been other instances of the ban being flouted, most notably at beaches.

This prompted the Ghana Police Service to warn citizens to stay away from all beaches in the country or be arrested.