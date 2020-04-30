The Enterprise Group has urged its customers to use its digital platforms, as it takes steps to keep its offices safe.

This is after the company announced that it will reopen its branches across the country on May 4, 2020.

The branches will be reopened in phases, with Koforidua, Sunyani, Takoradi, Tamale, Kumasi (Ahodwo) and Accra (High Street, Airport, Ridge, Tema) on May 4.

“While the shadow of COVID-19 still looms over the world, our digital and electronic channels remain the safest means for our clients to conduct business with us. However, for clients who still prefer to be physically present in our offices, these measures are absolutely necessary, in order to keep our premises safe for both staff and clients. We advise those who choose to visit our branches to please check our social media pages to see which particular branches are open before setting out. We appeal to all our clients to cooperate and comply with these measures so together, we can beat this invisible enemy”, Keli Gadzekpo, the CEO of the group has said.

“Customers who visit their premises will also be required to wear face masks or will not be allowed to enter.In addition to these measures, hand sanitizers and soap and water will be provided at all Enterprise Group branches for clients. While the Enterprise Group puts in place measures to ensure the safety of its clients and staff, the business would like to encourage the general public to stay safe by observing the safety protocols shared by the Ghana Health Service and the World Health Organization.”