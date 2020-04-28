The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a five-member car snatching syndicate at Suhum and Amasaman.

Items retrieved from the suspects include seven cars, three guns and ammunition.

Two other persons who received the alleged stolen cars were also arrested.

All suspects have been arraigned and remanded into police custody.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Frederick Adu Anim while providing Citi News with more details said, “The car snatching syndicate includes Ibrahim Muntari, 29, Stephen Waji, 30, Evans Nuetey, 27, Abubakar Sadique, 29, and Prince Aryeetey, 28. The dishonesty receivers also include Theophilus Kofi, 28, and Nii Okai, 49.”

“The facts are that on 8th March, Ibrahim and Stephen were arrested at Pokuase in the Amasaman Division by the Amasaman patrol team for searching a KIA Picanto taxi cab with registration number GE 5475-17 at gunpoint around 10 pm. During interrogation, they led police to the arrest of Evans, Abubakar and Prince at Odumase near Olebu and Mankrom near Suhum on 18th March as members of the gang.”

“The mode of operation of this gang is for one or two persons of the syndicate to hire the services of a taxi cab to an unknown destination. In the course of the journey, other accomplices join to attack the driver and finally rob the vehicle at gunpoint. Police ascertained that when the vehicles are robbed, they are either dismantled and sold or sold as scrap, resprayed and also sold to other interested buyers who all use them to sometimes facilitate their robbery operations,” he added.

He further called on victims of car robberies to report to the Command to assist the police to identify the vehicles.

Bag snatchers arrested

In a similar development, the Amasaman Police Command arrested three persons for an attempted street robbery at Peace Village, a suburb of Amasaman on Friday, April 24, 2020.

According to the Police, the suspects Munkaila Mahmud 19, Abbas Haruna, 22 and Eric Agyei, 28, trailed their victim while she was walking home from work and attempted snatching her handbag containing valuables.

The victim raised alarm which attracted scores of neighbours including the Police who came to her rescue.

The suspects were overpowered and arrested by the Police.