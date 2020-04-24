The Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Hanan Abdul-Wahab has clarified why the government is seeking a storage capacity building private partnership module.

The National Food Buffer Stock Company currently has a storage capacity of thirty thousand metric tonnes, a situation its CEO describes as woefully inadequate.

The storage capacity building private partnership module the company is seeking has come with security concerns, but the Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Hanan Abdul-Wahab in a Citi News interview allayed such fears.

“Food security program, as it is, worldwide requires huge capital investment and this is a government that believes in the private sector participation. Of course, they are coming to invest in it but not to manage government food reserve. That’s critical for every nation. It is not something that a foreigner is coming to manage the food security stocks for the government but are coming to invest,” he said.

The Minister of State at the Agric Ministry, Dr. Jule Nura earlier disclosed that an amount of GHS50 million has been released to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) to buy produce of local farmers.

Dr. Jule Nura says the move forms part of the government’s drive to boost the agricultural sector.

“By the President’s directive, GHS50 million has been released to the Buffer Stock to fill all their stores across the country. We can be sure that all stores that will be stocked means that farmers will not have a problem again.”

To ensure the security of farmers and insulate them against losses resulting from the anticipated increases in production, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture set up the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO).