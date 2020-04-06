The Ghana Christian International High School has reduced the number of staff members working in the school following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

“Following the President’s directives to all educational institutions to shut down and it’s subsequent effects on the operation of GCIHS, the Board at its meeting…has directed that the staff of the school be reduced effective March 31, 2020, as the finances of the school cannot support the current levels of staff emolument,” a statement from the school said.

“All faculty and staff would be paid full salaries for the month of March 2020. The retained staff would be paid half salaries from 1st of April, 2020,” the statement added.

The management further assured the staff of constant communication pertaining to developments on the situation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier directed all schools in the country to shut down effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

The President gave the order when he addressed the nation on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

“All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes,” he said.