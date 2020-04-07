The Deputy Health Minister-designate, Bernard Okoe Boye has pledged to fully dedicate his time and energies towards the new task he has been given.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday announced the appointment of the Ledzokuku legislator as a Deputy Health Minister-designate.

He is to take over from Mr. Alexander Abban, who has been moved to the Communications Ministry as a Deputy Minister.

Dr. Okoe Boye, prior to the latest appointment was the Board Chairman of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

News of his appointment attracted a lot of commendation from members of the public with many lauding the fact that a practising health professional had been given the opportunity to serve at that high level.

As one who has been vocal in giving education on COVID-19 through the mass media, many have high expectations of him to deliver in the capacity as a Deputy Minister at a time when Ghana’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise.

Mr. Okoe Boye in his first public statement following his appointment said on The Point of View that he was ready to give his all in his new capacity.

While thanking President Akufo-Addo “for the honour,” he said he will ensure that he brings to bear his experience as a health professional.

“I thank the President for the honour done my modest self and the Ledzokuku constituency. I pledge to put in all my energy, time and all the things I have learnt on the job to make sure that we win this war. For the war, we are going to win, the only thing we don’t know is how long it will take and we all have a role to play in shortening the recovery time,” he said.

Dr. Okoe Boye added that he will play his role diligently as part of the team at the national level fighting COVID-19.

“It will take a team to win the war, not an individual. So more or less, I am going to play a role in a team. [There is a plan] it is already unfolding and I guess one of the things I have identified which we have to work on a lot is the communication between those who work on what is happening and the public who are supposed to be at the receiving end,” he added.