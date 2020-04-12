Former President John Dramani Mahama is worried over suspected community spread of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

“From the latest statistics and escalation in numbers, it is clear we are in a difficult spot in the battle to contain COVID-19. But together we can overcome the uncertainties of the moment. The latest revelation that 57.1% of infected persons have no history of foreign travel is particularly worrisome. It implies that we may have begun to experience community transmission of the virus,” he stated in a write-up to wish Ghanaians a happy Easter.

The former President in the write-up also reiterated calls for government to establish a COVID-19 research centre in northern Ghana.

“I have previously stated that given the opportunity, I will ensure that we establish another medical research centre with capacity like the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR) in the Northern part of Ghana as part of the Response Plan,” he added.

Ghana currently has only two research centres for testing for COVID-19.

These are the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR).

At the time the former president released the write-up, the COVID-19 cases were 408 but the case count has increased to 566.

