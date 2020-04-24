Police in the Nanumba North Municipality were reportedly attacked by residents of a community called Sabongida as they tried to arrest a man who was suspected to be killing herders cattle.

The police faced resistance from about scores of residents when they tried to detain the unnamed suspect.

“The police and military responded and went and arrested one of them. It was only about four to six people who were doing that [attacking the cattle]. The police and military went and arrested one of them. Then the whole community; over 300 people came on the police, attacked them and freed the suspect,” Superintendent Otua Acheampong, the regional crime officer said to Citi News.

In the process, there were reports that a couple of community members were left injured by the police officer’s attempts to control the crowds.

But Supt. Acheampong said, “we are not aware of anybody who has been hit.”

“If anybody has been hit, the appropriate place you have to go to is the police station to lodge a complaint.

But community has disputed the police accounts with Kpejah John, the assemblyman for Afayili Sabongida electoral area, saying at least two persons were injured following the incident.

“They [police] were trying to push him into the car and the community people were also pulling him. In the process, one police officer used a stick to disperse the people… unfortunately, the stick hit a woman’s forehead. So actually blood was just oozing.”

As the numbers of residents increased, the police began to fire warning shots in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

When the tensions had died down, Kpejah John said the residents realised there was a man who had also sustained gunshot wounds.

“We didn’t see [him get shot]. When they mentioned it we were surprised. We didn’t know the bullet hit someone.”

Currently, the man and woman who were injured were taken to the Salaga hospital for treatment.

Police have since had some dialogue with the community so as to apprehend the suspect in the killing of the cattle.

“We are told that the people of the community are bringing the suspect,” Supt. Acheampong later revealed on Eyewitness News.