President Nana Akufo-Addo has not tested positive for COVID-19 as is being suggested by some Ghanaians.

This is according to the president’s personal physician, Dr. Patrina Takyi-Ankrah, who spoke at a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information on Wednesday.

She said other top government officials including the Minister of Health, have also taken the test and have all tested negative.

“On the day before the President’s birthday, we tested him and the First Lady and his daughters and all the staff of this household and I am happy to announce that all the tests came back negative,” she said.

Some news portals earlier in March reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The publications were based on a statement by a social commentator, Kelvin Ebo Taylor who said in a televised broadcast that a source at the seat of government, the Jubilee House had indicated that the President had tested positive for the virus.

But Dr. Takyi Ankrah said close family relations of the President have also been tested and in all 99 staff at the Presidency have all been tested and have been confirmed negative.

She said the tests were done based on a policy that all top officials and frontline workers dealing with issues regarding COVID-19 in the country be screened themselves.

“A day after his birthday, we continued to test the people in his secretariat including myself because we tend to deal with him on these bases and as I speak now, a total of 99 people have been tested and the results have come back negative. We are continuing the process and as and when we complete, we are hoping that everybody will test negative,” she added.

Dr. Takyi-Ankrah further stressed that the president is observing the stated precautionary protocols including handwashing and social distancing.

“He is observing the social distancing strictly and we are making sure that he is washing his hands very often and he is also using the sanitizers as well,” she indicated.