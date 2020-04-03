One confirmed case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the Upper East region.

This has increased the country’s total case count to 205 including five deaths and three recoveries.

“This particular case has no travel history or contact with any confirmed case in Ghana,” the Ghana Health Service website indicates.

The Upper East region becomes the sixth region to be affected by the outbreak in Ghana.

Community transfer fears

On Thursday nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ghana. Out of the number “four (4) of them have no history of travel nor contact with any confirmed case. The other four (4) have no travel history but are contacts of confirmed cases in Ghana; and one travelled to Ghana from Benin within the past 14 days,” the Ghana Health Service noted.

This development raises major concerns of a possible spark of a community transfer of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Health authorities are yet to share details such as the number of contacts the new patient may have had, among others.

Two in critical condition

According to the Ghana Health Service two patients are still in critical condition.

Regional breakdown

Prior to the new cases in the Upper East region, five regions have so far recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With the latest update, Greater Accra still leads as the region with the most number of confirmed cases, followed by the Northern Region before Ashanti, Upper West, Upper East and Eastern Region.

– Greater Accra Region – 183

– Northern Region – 10

– Ashanti Region – 9

– Upper West Region – 1

– Upper East Region – 1

– Eastern Region – 1

–

Follow @jnyabor