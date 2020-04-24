Members of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in the Nandom Municipality of the Upper West region have threatened to embark on a sit-down strike on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The action is to protest the alleged neglect of three of their members who were exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Nandom Municipal Chairman of the Association, Yendornaa Kafunla John, in an interview with Citi News complained that three nurses and a doctor were exposed to the case but authorities in the municipality only quarantined the doctor.

“I have reported everything to the region and it has given me the go-ahead that if nothing will be done and if all nurses at the OPD will not be quarantined starting from Monday there will a total sit-down strike and nothing is done we will extend it further”, he said.

COVID-19 cases in Upper West region

The first case in the region was announced by the Minister on March 27, 2020.

According to the Minister, the patient is a 42-year-old Ghanaian who visited the UK, Spain and returned to Ghana through Egypt.

Currently, the region has 8 confirmed cases.

Nurses & Midwives Association wants reassigned U/W GHS director investigated

Meanwhile, the association is demanding a forensic investigation into the tenure of its Regional Director of Ghana Health Services, Dr. Osei Kuffour Afreh who has subsequently been reassigned.

This call comes after the association “intercepted a letter dated, 20th April 2020 signed by the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Parick Kuma-Aboagye re-assigning Dr. O.K Afreh to the headquarters of the GHS.”

While applauding the Director-General for the action, the association called for an expedite handover.

The association further called for an audit of “all financial handlings within his [Dr. Osei Kuffour Afreh] tenure as Regional Director, especially in his last one week in office. The recent quota/financial clearance for the recruitment of staff into the service in the region. The over 40 CSM deaths in the region and all donations received through the Health Directorate in respect of the fight against COVID19 and CSM in the Upper West Region”.