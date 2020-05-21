Forty-three health workers in the Western Region have tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty of the cases are from the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi-Takoradi while 23 others are from the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

Citi News sources indicate that the confirmed cases at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital are contacts traced from a staff of the hospital who earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Effia-Nkwanta hospital, a number of measures have been put in place to protect other health workers from contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, three units of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital were closed down after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15, 2020.

The Antenatal Care Unit, Child Welfare Clinic, and the Ear Nose and Throat Unit in the hospital were disinfected among other measures to contain the infection.

The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Joseph Kojo Tambil, who confirmed the news said the infected staff were isolated and all other contacts asked to self-quarantine as their samples are being tested.

Dr Tambil revealed that the infected staff member had spent some time at different units of the hospital and as such, staff members in that department have been asked to self-quarantine as well.

“One of our staff who had mild symptoms got tested and her results came out positive. So we quickly started taking samples of people that she works with and since she was working at the Antenatal Clinic, we had to take samples of all the staff. She also spent some time at the ENT Department so we also closed down that department and took samples of the staff.”

The Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region is the main referral hospital in the Western Region of Ghana.

So far, the Western Region has recorded a total of 170 positive cases of COVID-19.