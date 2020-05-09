To celebrate mothers uniquely, Fidelity Bank has launched its ‘Mother’s Day Facebook Game for our existing and prospective customers to participate and win up to GHS 2,100 reward per participants for their mothers.

The Mother’s Day Game takes place this Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. Every hour, the first five people to predict the correct gift boxes with Fidelity Visa Cards will win GHS 300 each.

Nana Esi Idun Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking, said: “The Fidelity Bank’s Mother’s Day Game is an example of our commitment to continuous customer engagement including through fun & games”. She added, “This Mother’s Day we want to reward loyal customers for celebrating their mothers”. We have created a simple game using our Facebook page to allow everyone to participate in this exciting Mother’s Day Game.”

“We also want to encourage customers to use Fidelity Visa cards for online transactions this season at zero charges to surprise their mothers.

We hope that this ‘Mother’s Day Game’ will motivate our current and future customers to adopt the usage of Fidelity Visa Cards for their transactions,” Nana Esi disclosed.

To participate in the ‘Fidelity Mother’s Day Facebook Game’, participants must be Fidelity account holders, like the Facebook page @fidelitybankgh, predict all the gift boxes with Fidelity Visa Card in them and visit the page after every hour to watch the reveal.