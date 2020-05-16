The National leadership of the Private Universities Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG), has called on the management of their institutions to stop charging students for late registration for this semester as a result of the challenges that the global pandemic of coronavirus have had on students’ source of funding.

The president, Mr Alswel Annan on Friday, May 15, 2020, made the call amidst concerns tabled before him by members of the association.

The said grievances by the students suggest that some private universities still charge penalties for late course registration making it difficult for them to access an already challenging virtual platform used for academic works.

According to him, this act by the management of private universities is “unfortunate, inhumane, and appalling” and urged them to stop immediately.

He further stated that the stimulus packages for businesses by the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Darkwa Akufo-Addo such as the waiver on electricity and water usage bills are enough to cushion the private universities in this time of coronavirus.

“This is not the appropriate time for our universities to do that,” he lamented.

He said that students should not be burdened for unused services such as internet user fees, recreational fees and maintenance fees.

Mr Annan said private universities should create enabling environments for their students to catch up with public institutions that are far advanced with the various methods and medium of enhancing the quality and uninterrupted learning despite the persisting consequences of COVID-19, especially on education.

PUSAG is the umbrella activism students union of all private universities in Ghana that seeks to champion the interest and welfare of students in various private universities across the country.

It has been student activism since 2007 with several successes in its course.