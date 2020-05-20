The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, has cut the sod for the construction of a 2.1km Manya Kpongunor-Bana Hill road in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

The project, which has been awarded to Memphis Company Limited is expected to be completed within 12 months.

It forms part of a total of 10km road project awarded to various contractors in the municipality which includes the deplorable Atua Government Hospital road.

The Deputy Minister for Eastern Region who doubles as NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Lower Manya Krobo, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey and the Municipal Chief Executive, Simon Kweku Tetteh who led a delegation to perform the brief sod-cutting ceremony.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Ayertey indicated that the year of roads agenda is still on course.

“What we have all witnessed here today is a clear indication that the year of roads agenda is still on course and we will deliver all promises. This project is part of a 10km roads project awarded to various contractors in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality. As we speak, the majority of the contractors are moving to the site to work.”

“This project, upon completion, will create an avenue for future projects in the catchment area of the municipality and we may consider bringing one of the Presbyterian University College Campuses to the area in future,” the Deputy Minister added.

On his apart, the Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo indicated that the assembly will make sure the contractors deliver good work.

“There are other ongoing projects in the municipality to bring more development to the area and as promised we are going to ensure we get value for money because we will monitor the work and make sure the contractors deliver only quality and not just do anything.”

The Dangme Tongu Presbytery Chairperson of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Rev. Samuel Atteh Odjelua in an interview with Citi News expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Minister and the Municipal Chief Executive for their role and immense contributions in realizing this dream.

“This is a great honour done Manya Kpongunor, Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the municipality at large and we will forever be grateful. We hope and pray the work will move on smoothly and be completed in the 6 months as indicated by the contractors”.