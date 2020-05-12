The Ghana Health Service has named 10 areas it described as hotspots for the coronavirus in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

In a presentation at the Ministry of Information’s media briefings, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Aboagye, said Tema, in the Greater Accra Region, was currently the main hotspot.

In the region, 89 new cases; 40 from routine surveillance and 49 from enhanced contact-tracing were recorded in the most recent update.

In the Ashanti Region, Obuasi has become the main hotspot after the Obuasi township recorded 272 new infections.

In all, 307 new cases were confirmed in the region, though 161 are new cases from backlog testing.

Dr Aboagye also named Old Tafo, Asokwa, Kumasi Municipal, Kumasi Metropolis as areas recording high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

He said Suame remains one of the areas with high figures in the Kumasi Metropolis.

In all, Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 5,127.

Find below the list of hotspots

Tema Metropolis

Korle-Klottey

Accra Metropolis

Kpone Katamanso

Kumasi Metropolis

Kwadaso

Suame

Oforikrom

Aboaso

Obuasi