In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, most creatives have contributed their quota in helping create awareness to the general public.

In Ghana, Nii Kpakpo Mingle, a disc jockey at Citi FM popularly known in showbiz as DJ Mingle has also released a mixtape to the cause.

Titled ‘Grounded’, DJ Mingle serves music lovers good music, as he pilots their music experience.

Even though all aircraft, the world over have been grounded due to the pandemic, a group of people from different continents and walks of life finds themselves in an ‘airplane’ piloted by DJ Mingle.

Dj Mingle decides to take these passengers on musical flights that’ll make stops in the numerous nationalities of passengers on board and starts from Ghana, a country in West Africa.

He introduces everyone to their music which speaks volumes about their way of life.

Listen to the ‘Grounded’ mixtape by clicking on this link: