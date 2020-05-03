Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Made in Ghana’ album was adjudged the Album of the Year at the 2020 3Music Awards which was held yesterday at the Fantasy Dome.

The album beat off competition from ‘As Promised’ by King Promise, ‘Shay On You’ by Wendy Shay, ‘SITE 15′ by R2Bees, Sugar’ by KiDi, ‘The 8th Element’ by Trigmatic, ‘Untamed’ by Samini, ‘Wind of Revival’ by Joe Mettle and ‘Wonder Boy’ by Shatta Wale.

Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Made in Ghana’ project highlights the virtues of all groups of people in Ghana across the various regions and also encourages Ghanaians to be proud of their culture and heritage.

Basically, it seeks to promote local trade and nationalism.

The songs represent the various regions in terms of concept and the artistes featured.

The music videos of the songs also showcase some tourist sites in Ghana as Kwame’s contribution to marketing Ghana’s tourist sites. This is part of Okyeame Kwame’s resolve to promote tourism through the arts.

The album has songs like ‘Made in Ghana’ which features KiDi, ‘Bra’ which he did with Wutah Afriyie, ‘Dia Tina’ ft Wiyaala & King Ralph and Bolgatanga Girl ft Abiana & Atongo Zimba.

Others are ‘Yenzima’ ft Fancy Gadam, ‘Nkunim’ ft Feli Finest & Senku, ‘1956’ ft Kurl Songs & Ayesem, ‘Ino Be My Matter’ ft. Kuami Eugene, ‘Kpa’ ft. Wulomei and ‘Melowo’ ft. Feli Nuna.

The album is available on Aftown, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, Apple Music and other online marketing platforms.